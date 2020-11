Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 November 2020 10:13 Hits: 2

Now that the European Union has committed billions of dollars to stimulus spending geared toward confronting climate change, political and business leaders must ensure that these funds deliver the best possible return. Fortunately, there is no shortage of investment opportunities on offer.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/europe-recovery-fund-where-to-spend-on-climate-projects-by-ann-mettler-and-cyril-garcia-2020-11