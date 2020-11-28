Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Republican lies are simply a way of life for them

Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 12:30 Hits: 7

WaPo:

President-elect Joe Biden, a state-college graduate who was once the poorest man in the U.S. Senate, is facing accusations of elitism from Republicans after defeating a billionaire incumbent with an Ivy League degree — a sign of how the politics of populism have been upended and redefined by President Trump.

Republicans lob accusations of elitism at ‘Middle Class Joe’ — a sign of the upended politics of populism

In other words, Republicans lie about absolutely everything. News at 11.

it's not up to him https://t.co/MYEKa6pXeQ

Uri Friedman/Atlantic:

This isn’t over, folks. While the decision to begin the transition process does amount to an implicit concession by the president, Trump hasn’t yet explicitly acknowledged his loss—and there are indications he might never do so. As I write, in fact, the president is continuing to insist that the “2020 Election Hoax” will “go down as the most corrupt election in American political history,” that he will continue to press this case, and that he “will never concede to fake ballots & ‘Dominion.’”

The precedents Trump has set, the doubts he has sown, and the claims he has made will linger.

This is getting kind of sad now https://t.co/pMNxTs8fzp

Will Wilkinson/NY Times:

Why Did So Many Americans Vote for Trump?

To the dismay of Democrats, the president’s strategy of ignoring the pandemic mostly worked for Republicans.

Democrats, struggling to make sense of it all, are locked in yet another round of mutual recrimination: They were either too progressive for swing voters — too socialist or aggressive with ambitious policies like the Green New Deal — or not progressive enough to inspire potential Democratic voters to show up or cross over.

But they should understand that there was really no way to avoid disappointment. Three factors — the logic of partisan polarization, which inaccurate polling obscured; the strength of the juiced pre-Covid-19 economy; and the success of Mr. Trump’s denialist, open-everything-up nonresponse to the pandemic — mostly explain why Democrats didn’t fare better…

Mr. Trump abdicated responsibility, shifting the burden onto states and municipalities with busted budgets. He then waged a war of words against governors and mayors — especially Democrats — who refused to risk their citizens’ lives by allowing economic and social activity to resume.