The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

As COVID Devastates Native Communities, Indigenous Voters Played Key Role in Defeating Trump

Category: World Hits: 1

Jodi allie

As COVID-19 rampages through the U.S., we look at how the rapid spread of the disease is affecting Native American communities, which have already faced disproportionate infection and death rates throughout the pandemic. We speak to Jodi Archambault, a citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and former special assistant to President Obama for Native American affairs. We also speak with Protect the Sacred founder Allie Young of the Navajo Nation.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/11/26/as_covid_devastates_native_communities_indigenous

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version