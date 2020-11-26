As COVID Devastates Native Communities, Indigenous Voters Played Key Role in Defeating Trump

Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 November 2020 13:01 Hits: 1

As COVID-19 rampages through the U.S., we look at how the rapid spread of the disease is affecting Native American communities, which have already faced disproportionate infection and death rates throughout the pandemic. We speak to Jodi Archambault, a citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and former special assistant to President Obama for Native American affairs. We also speak with Protect the Sacred founder Allie Young of the Navajo Nation.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/11/26/as_covid_devastates_native_communities_indigenous