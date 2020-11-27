Fox News analyst complains the media trashed Jared and Ivanka — and won’t do the same with Biden’s kids

Category: World Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 20:52 Hits: 0

President Donald Trump once bragged, during an interview, that he considered nepotism a good thing — and in that sense, he practiced what he preached, hiring Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, as White House senior advisers despite their lack of experience in politics. In contrast, President-elect Joe Biden has been picking highly experienced people for his administration. And Fox News media analyst Howard Kurtz is claiming that there will be a double standard when it comes to mainstream media coverage of Biden's picks.

Kurtz' comments about Biden's incoming administration followed an analysis by New York Magazine journalist Olivia Nuzzi's on the podcast "The Fourth Estate." Nuzzi argued that if the White House Correspondents Association are "terrified of pissing off" the Trump Administration, what will they be like under a Biden Administration?

Kurtz claimed that journalists in the mainstream media have been afraid to say anything favorable about Ivanka Trump and Kushner for fear of offending their colleagues.

"It's like if you don't trash Jared and Ivanka, you're out of the cool kids club," Kurtz claimed.

The Fox News media analyst also said, "Look, I don't think most reporters want to be patted on the head. I do think they like to be respected and not attacked as an enemy of the American people and all of that… But there's little question that much of the news business for the last four years has treated President Trump as a dangerous liar and used that to justify a blatant double standard in the coverage. Most reporters happen to like Joe Biden personally."

Kurtz claimed, "There is a backlash from more left-wing journalists against any working reporter who dares to portray anybody from Trumpworld with a little bit of sympathy, treating them as human beings."

