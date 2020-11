Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 09:16 Hits: 2

The government says it is ready to negotiate a set of agriculture laws with protesting farmers. Critics say the legislation would benefit big corporations, which are now expected to enter India's troubled farming sector.

