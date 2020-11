Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 10:51 Hits: 4

Eritrea's capital came under fire from Ethiopia's breakaway Tigray region Friday, raising fears that Ethiopia's internal conflict could spread as leader Abiy Ahmed resisted calls for dialogue.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20201128-eritrea-hit-by-rocket-fire-as-ethiopia-presses-ahead-with-tigray-offensive