Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 10:34 Hits: 3

LONDON: Face-to-face negotiations between Britain and the European Union over a trade deal restarted on Saturday (Nov 28), in a last-ditch attempt to find agreement with just five weeks to go before their current relationship ends. EU negotiator Michel Barnier arrived for talks in London on ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/brexit-negotiations-restart-in-person-clock-ticks-down-13657914