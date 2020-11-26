Death by Algorithm?

Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 November 2020 13:01 Hits: 0

Big data, artificial intelligence, and digital technologies have left us surprisingly ill-equipped for the challenges now facing us, such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. Building resilience and flexibility – the hallmarks of sustainable systems – into policymaking and international cooperation is a more promising approach.

