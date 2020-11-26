The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Death by Algorithm?

Big data, artificial intelligence, and digital technologies have left us surprisingly ill-equipped for the challenges now facing us, such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. Building resilience and flexibility – the hallmarks of sustainable systems – into policymaking and international cooperation is a more promising approach.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/artificial-intelligence-resilience-covid19-climate-change-by-dirk-helbing-and-peter-seele-2020-11

