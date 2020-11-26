The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Juan González: Mainstream Media Has Missed the Real Story About Latinx Voter Turnout

Category: World Hits: 0

Seg1 jg latinxvoting 1

About 160 million voters cast ballots in this election, setting a new record, and President-elect Joe Biden’s lead in the popular vote has jumped to over 6 million. Much of the increased turnout was powered by people of color, while the total number of votes cast by white Americans barely increased from the last presidential election. “The main story is that in an election which saw historic turnout, people of color — and especially Latinos — had an unprecedented increase in voting,” says Democracy Now! co-host Juan González. “After decades of political experts talking about the growing Latino vote, this year it actually happened.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/11/26/juan_gonzalez_the_media_has_it

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version