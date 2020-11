Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 00:43 Hits: 4

Iran's top nuclear scientist was assassinated in an ambush near Tehran on November 27, in a brazen attack that threatens to escalate tensions between Iran and the United States and its close ally Israel.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/killing-of-iranian-nuclear-scientist-risks-conflict-complicates-diplomacy-for-incoming-biden-administration/30973267.html