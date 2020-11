Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 02:46 Hits: 4

As the US registers record cases and hospitalizations, officials have urged people to start their holiday shopping from home. Most retailers moved their Black Friday sales online to prevent overcrowding in stores.

