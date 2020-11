Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 05:04 Hits: 4

PETALING JAYA: The management of Uncle Don's Restaurants is requesting customers who have visited its SS2 outlet from Nov 20 to Nov 25 and experiencing Covid-19 symptoms to get tested for the virus. Read full story

