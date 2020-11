Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 06:05 Hits: 4

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian president Hassan Rouhani on Saturday accused Israel of killing the country's top nuclear scientist, believed by the West to be the architect of Tehran's secret military nuclear programme. Read full story

