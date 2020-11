Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 07:13 Hits: 7

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday accused arch-foe Israel of acting as a "mercenary" for the US, blaming it for the assassination of prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

