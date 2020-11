Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 07:00 Hits: 6

Devastating fires have ravaged California this year, with humans and animals alike suffering the effects. These baby mountain lions that barely survived the blazing hell are now the symbols of the natural disaster. Read full story

