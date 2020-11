Category: World Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 22:20 Hits: 3

Biden wants diplomacy at the centre of US foreign policy – but that requires a revamp of American institutions, say Anne-Marie Slaughter and Alexandra Stark.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/us-joe-biden-diplomacy-america-first-trump-foreign-policy-aid-13644930