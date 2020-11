Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 06:02 Hits: 4

Dozens of rallies are planned on Saturday (Nov 28) against a new French law that would restrict sharing images of police, only days after the country was shaken by footage showing officers beating and racially abusing a black man.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/france-security-law-protests-police-violence-13657244