Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 07:25 Hits: 5

The COVID-19 pandemic may have forced many of Vienna's luxury hotels to close indefinitely as global travel restrictions keep away the many millions of tourists who usually visit the Austrian capital every year.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-pandemic-vienna-hotel-sacher-drive-in-cake-13657226