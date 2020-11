Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 01:22 Hits: 4

Manuel Zelaya says he had been 'unjustly' detained at Toncontin airport and denies he owned the $18,000 cash.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/11/28/honduras-ex-president-zelaya-stopped-at-airport-with-bag-of-money