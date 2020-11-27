Trump To Leave White House if Electoral College Votes for Biden

Category: World Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 12:06 Hits: 3

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden in December.

He said if the Electoral College confirms Biden's victory when it meets on Dec. 14, he "certainly" will relinquish presidential power.

"It's going to be a very hard thing to concede... If they (the electors) do (vote for Biden) they made a mistake," he said.

Trump doubled down on the claim that there was voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election. "No one wants to see the kind of fraud this election has come to represent," he said. "I know one thing, Joe Biden didn't get 80 million votes."

Earlier this month, Joe Biden narrowly defeated Donald Trump in Georgia to receive its 16 electoral votes, becoming the first Democratic presidential nominee to win the state since Bill Clinton in 1992. I mapped the results by precinct. https://t.co/yrXqj4kp2Fpic.twitter.com/zGQBj4NETw November 23, 2020

Biden has won 80,218,808 popular votes to date, compared to Trump's 73,947,962 votes, according to The Cook Political Report. an influential analytical site focused on U.S. presidential elections.

U.S. media have projected that Biden has won 306 electoral votes, surpassing the 270-vote threshold for clinching the presidency.

Biden has declared victory and announced the first tranche of his Cabinet nominees, including national security and foreign policy officials.

The General Services Administration has initiated Biden's formal transition into the White House, but Trump, despite having directed his administration to facilitate the process, has vowed to continue the legal fight to challenge the election results.

