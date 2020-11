Category: World Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 11:09 Hits: 2

In Iran, nine out of ten female journalists say they experience sexual harassment in context of their profession. The patriarchal structure of newsrooms seems to create a work environment of intimidation.

