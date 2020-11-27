French hygiene and perfume: Why is the negative stereotype so hard to wash off?

Category: World Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 11:22 Hits: 2

The old cliché charges that the French tend towards a questionable relationship with hygiene. And yet they're also celebrated for their vibrant perfume culture. So what are the roots of this negative stereotype? And why do French fragrances maintain such a high reputation around the world? In this episode of French Connections, Florence Villeminot and Genie Godula splash into the pungent universe of French hygiene and perfume.

