Category: World Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 12:19 Hits: 3

PARIS (Reuters) - It's an ideal pairing for the COVID-19 era: a musician who cannot play for a live audience and sumptuous museums that cannot welcome visitors. Cellist Camille Thomas has put them together to create what she hopes will be a balm for troubled times. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/11/27/cellist-turns-locked-down-museums-into-backdrop-for-039healing-art039