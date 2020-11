Category: World Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 09:40 Hits: 4

The defendant is accused of plotting to bomb a rally of Iranian opposition figures in Paris. He was arrested in Germany where he enjoyed no diplomatic immunity.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/belgium-iranian-diplomat-refuses-to-show-for-bomb-plot-trial/a-55743751?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf