In a league of his own: The genius and controversy of Diego Maradona, football's golden child

Published on Thursday, 26 November 2020

What becomes a legend most? Flawed geniuses abound in the annals of history but how many drew the same kind of devotion as Argentine footballer Diego Armando Maradona? What made the short-in-size but larger-than-life soccer wizard a one-of-a-kind icon? As Argentina and the football-loving world grieve their pibe de oro, we ask about the ups and downs of a star whose career coincided with the rise of cable TV, the consecration of a sport gone global and the rollercoaster fortunes of a South American nation, which often mirrored those of its golden child.

