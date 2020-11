Category: World Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 11:12 Hits: 4

RIYADH/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A historic meeting between Israel's prime minister and Saudi Arabia's crown prince has sent a strong signal to allies and enemies alike that the two countries remain deeply committed to containing their common foe Iran. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/11/27/analysis-covert-israeli-saudi-meeting-sends-biden-a-strong-message-on-iran