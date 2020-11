Category: World Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 08:52 Hits: 3

Thousands of Indian farmers have clashed with police while trying to enter the capital, Delhi, to protest against new laws. They say the legislation will leave them vulnerable to exploitation by big companies.

