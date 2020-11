Category: World Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 08:35 Hits: 4

An Iranian diplomat and three other Iranian nationals go on trial in Belgium on November 27, more than two years after European authorities broke up an alleged plot to bomb an Iranian opposition rally outside Paris.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iranian-diplomat-goes-on-trial-in-belgium-over-bomb-plot/30971820.html