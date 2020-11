Category: World Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 08:41 Hits: 7

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey on Friday rejected a call by the European Parliament for sanctions against Ankara over President Tayyip Erdogan's recent visit to the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in north Cyprus, calling the demand "disconnected from the realities". Read full story

