Category: World Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 07:39 Hits: 4

GEORGE TOWN (Bernama): Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday (Nov 26) to probe the Penang government’s allocation to the Asia Comics Cultural Museum to pay for the museum’s rental fee. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/11/27/gerakan-lodges-macc-report-over-penangs-funding-for-comics-museum