Category: World Published on Monday, 28 September 2020 09:00 Hits: 4

Ambassadors from 50 countries worldwide wrote the appeal in an open letter amid a worsening situation for the LGBT+ community in the country. A Polish lawmaker hit back, claiming all were protected under Polish law.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/protect-poland-s-lgbt-community-urge-top-diplomats/a-55075669?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf