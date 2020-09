Category: World Published on Monday, 28 September 2020 09:11 Hits: 3

One of four suspects being tried in absentia for the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 has denied any involvement with firing or supplying the missile used in its destruction, a lawyer said in court on Monday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/malaysia-airlines-mh17-crash-ukraine-the-hague-trial-13156344