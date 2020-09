Category: World Published on Monday, 28 September 2020 09:09 Hits: 3

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the leadership of her party on Monday that coronavirus infections could hit 19,200 per day in the country if the current trend continues but stressed that the economy must be kept running, Bild newspaper reported. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/28/merkel-coronavirus-infections-could-hit-19200-a-day-in-germany---bild