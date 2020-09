Category: World Published on Monday, 28 September 2020 08:40 Hits: 2

Pakistan's Supreme Court is scheduled to hear an appeal by the family of slain American journalist Daniel Pearl challenging the acquittal of a British-born Pakistani man accused of murdering the Wall Street Journal reporter in 2002.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/pakistani-supreme-court-to-hear-appeal-from-daniel-pearl-s-family/30862082.html