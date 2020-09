Category: World Published on Monday, 28 September 2020 08:21 Hits: 2

From Made in China 2025 to the Belt and Road Initiative, the world has often misinterpreted pragmatic or strategic Chinese policies and projects as devious or destructive schemes. The same thing is happening today, in response to China's new Five-Year Plan.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-five-year-plan-dual-circulation-strategy-by-andrew-sheng-and-xiao-geng-2020-09