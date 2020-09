Category: World Published on Monday, 28 September 2020 08:17 Hits: 2

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny confirmed on Monday that German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited him in hospital while he was undergoing treatment for poisoning in a Berlin hospital. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/28/kremlin-critic-navalny-confirms-merkel-visited-him-in-hospital