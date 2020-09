Category: World Published on Monday, 28 September 2020 06:24 Hits: 3

SUNGAI BULOH: The police have arrested 13 men who are believed to be part of a group involved in vehicle theft and fraud. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/28/cops-nab-13-men-in-investigation-into-vehicle-theft-fraud