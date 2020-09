Category: World Published on Monday, 28 September 2020 07:17 Hits: 3

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey sees a European Union summit this week as an opportunity to reset relations between them, but the bloc must produce specific proposals and a timetable to work on a roadmap together, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/28/turkey-sees-eu-summit-as-chance-for-reset---erdogan-spokesman