Published on Monday, 28 September 2020

A U.S. judge in Washington has temporarily blocked a Trump administration order banning Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google from offering Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok for download that was set to take effect at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

