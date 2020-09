Category: World Published on Monday, 28 September 2020 05:42 Hits: 3

One more case of African swine fever (ASF) has been confirmed in a wild boar in the eastern German state of Brandenburg over the weekend, Germany’s agriculture ministry said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/germany-confirms-one-more-african-swine-fever-case-in-wild-boar-13155718