Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 18:22 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Love, comfort and positivity are the inspiring messages brought about by dozens of Chinese and U.S. young musicians who held a virtual concert on Saturday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/28/feature-us-chinese-young-musicians039-virtual-concert-brings-love-positivity-amid-pandemic