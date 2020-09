Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 16:47 Hits: 3

Protesters in Belarus rallied in support of opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and decried Alexander Lukashenko as an "impostor" after his secret swearing-in ceremony. France's Macron said "Lukashenko must go."

