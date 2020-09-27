The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

America braces for a supreme election meltdown in the courts

America braces for a supreme election meltdown in the courts Twenty years after the Supreme Court effectively decided the 2000 US presidential election in a controversial partisan verdict, the spectre of the November 3 election ending up in the courts haunts Americans. Only this time, with the incumbent refusing to commit to a concession if he loses and conservative judges in a majority in the Supreme Court, things could get a lot uglier.

