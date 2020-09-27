America braces for a supreme election meltdown in the courts

Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 15:53 Hits: 2

Twenty years after the Supreme Court effectively decided the 2000 US presidential election in a controversial partisan verdict, the spectre of the November 3 election ending up in the courts haunts Americans. Only this time, with the incumbent refusing to commit to a concession if he loses and conservative judges in a majority in the Supreme Court, things could get a lot uglier.

