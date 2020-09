Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 18:45 Hits: 4

About 100,000 demonstrators marched in the Belarusian capital calling for the authoritarian president’s ouster, some wearing cardboard crowns to ridicule him, on Sunday as the protests that have rocked the country marked their 50th consecutive day.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200927-tens-of-thousands-protest-in-belarus-despite-police-detentions