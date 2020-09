Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 17:29 Hits: 3

SKOPJE, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The government of North Macedonia has adopted a fourth package of economic measures to assist the citizens and the economy in the crisis caused by COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told a press conference on Sunday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/28/gov039t-of-north-macedonia-adopts-fourth-package-of-economic-measures