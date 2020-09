Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 17:31 Hits: 3

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Former foreign minister Moctar Ouane was named as Mali's interim prime minister, state television said on Sunday, a move likely to trigger the lifting of sanctions imposed by the West Africa regional bloc in the aftermath of the military coup last month. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/28/mali-president-names-moctar-ouane-as-interim-prime-minister