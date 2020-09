Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 18:16 Hits: 3

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced on Sunday the launch of $2 billion (1.57 billion pounds) in subsidies aimed at creating new jobs or recovering those lost during months of lockdown aimed at stemming the coronavirus pandemic in the globe's top copper producer. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/28/chile039s-president-launches-2-billion-plan-to-bring-back-jobs-lost-during-pandemic