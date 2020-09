Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 18:51 Hits: 4

(Reuters) - A Kentucky legislator who was arrested during demonstrations over the Breonna Taylor case accused Louisville police of detaining her and about 20 allies on false pretenses on Sunday and called for charges to be dropped. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/28/kentucky-legislator-urges-police-to-drop-charges-against-her-and-fellow-breonna-taylor-protesters