Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 13:29 Hits: 5

Police have detained four men who are suspected of taking part in an armed hijacking of a helicopter in Belgium. The men reportedly attempted to break out a female inmate from a prison near Brussels.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/helicopter-hijack-prompts-arrest-in-belgium/a-55070387?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf