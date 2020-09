Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 13:39 Hits: 5

Authorities say 17 people were trapped by an underground fire that produced dangerously high levels toxic fumes in the Songzao mine. Only one person survived, and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-16-dead-from-carbon-monoxide-poisoning-after-coal-mine-blaze/a-55070216?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf